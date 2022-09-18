QUEEN CITY NEWS – Charlotte FC mounted a second-half comeback at Soldier Field against the Chicago fire and remains alive in the playoff chase after a 3-2 win Saturday night.

FC was the beneficiary of two goals in the second half from Karol Swiderski that were part of a furious comeback after falling behind 2-0 in the first half of the match and revenging an earlier season loss to the Fire.

In front of over 21,000, the Charlotte club got the go-ahead goal from Swiderski in the 96′ after a goal from Nuno Santos tied things up at 2-2 in the 76′. Santos was making just his second appearance since being acquired by the club.

Charlotte FC gets a week off and then returns to action on October 1 against the Columbus Crew at Bank of America Stadium.