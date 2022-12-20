CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC released its 2023 regular season schedule Tuesday along with the rest of Major League Soccer.

CLTFC opens the season on February 25th with a home match at Bank of America Stadium against the New England Revolution at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the opener go on sale Tuesday while other individual game tickets go on sale in January.

Some other highlights of the 34-game regular season schedule include:

March 4th at expansion team St. Louis City SC

March 11th hosting Atlanta United (Fox Charlotte)

May 20th hosting Nashville SC

August 26th hosting defending MLS champs LAFC

The regular season ends on October 21st. Charlotte FC just missed the MLS Playoffs in its inaugural season this past year and finished the year 13-18-3.

The team parted ways with midfielder Jordy Alcivar. Forward Karol Swiderski took part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar playing for Poland.