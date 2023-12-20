CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The first game of the Dean Smith era in Charlotte starts Feb. 24 against New York City FC in Bank of America Stadium, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday.

CLTFC says tickets are on sale now and upper bowl tickets are starting at $15.

For the first time in team history, CLTFC will face Minnesota United (home on Apr. 20) and the Portland Timbers (home on May 4).

On Decision Day on Oct. 19, The Crown will travel to D.C. United.

A rematch against the New York Red Bulls, Charlotte’s opponent in its first playoff appearance, will come on May 29 in New York (the next match will be in Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 24).

Another match everyone will be looking forward to will be on July 3 when CLTFC hosts Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

