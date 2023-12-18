CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC is set to introduce its new head coach Dean Smith during a Monday morning news conference.

Smith brings more than a decade of coaching experience in the English football system to Charlotte. He’s best known for leading Aston Villa back to the Premier League in 2019.

Smith led the club team from 2018 to 2021 and was let go during the 2021-22 season.

“We’re excited to welcome Dean and his family to Charlotte to become the next head coach of Charlotte FC,” Owner David Tepper said. “We’re confident his leadership and experience will help elevate our Club beyond its first playoff appearance into a championship team.”