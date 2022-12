CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC has traded for the number one spot in Wednesday’s MLS SuperDraft, sources tell CSL.

They will send $450,000 in allocation money to St. Louis.

With the number one pick, FC selected Hamady Diop, a top defender out of Clemson.

The team selected Ben Bender with the first overall pick last season.