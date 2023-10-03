GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As the Charlotte FC season winds down, officials keep soccer dreams alive across the area.

They unveiled a new mini-pitch at the Boys and Girls Club of Gaston as part of an initiative to see 22 fields installed across Charlotte and the Carolinas.

The idea is to give kids and adults a safe opportunity to play soccer.

“So great to give back to the community, and I just know that this is something for the kids to do after school, get some exercise, get some study, get a good meal,” said Senior VP of Operations Daimler Trucks, CLT FC Partner.

Eight mini-pitches are scattered across the Carolinas, including one at Nations Ford Elementary School.

“We’re just super, super happy and super proud that we can be part of this and give back to the community,” Trucks said.