CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — A coach with a familiar name to North Carolina sports fans has emerged as the top candidate to take over at Charlotte FC.

According to league sources, former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is in advanced talks to become Charlotte FC’s next head coach. Smith led the English Premier League team from 2018 to 2021, and was let go amid the 2021-22 season.

Charlotte FC fired Christian Lattanzio Nov. 8 after one season and the team’s first MLS playoff appearance. He was preceded by Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who also spent one season in Charlotte.

Smith was most recently head coach of Leicester City for just eight games in 2023.

The Dean Smith more well-known locally is the late Hall of Fame head coach of the UNC men’s basketball team.