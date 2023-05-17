CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – Even on a Wednesday, fans attending the Charlotte FC match brought the same energy as the weekend.

Popular weekend spots like The French Quarter and Mint Street ramped up early as the team hosted Chicago.

Spectators are excited about a midweek showdown; many stayed in Uptown after the workday.

“It’s different than any other sporting event,” said Phil Bochman, an FC fan. “It’s got energy; there’s a spirit to the team rather than just going to a sport.”

The supporters’ march began at 6:30 p.m. as kickoff was set for 7:30 p.m.