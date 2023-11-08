CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Big news out of Charlotte sports Wednesday morning. Head coach Christian Lattanzio is officially done with Charlotte FC.

The MLS team announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8, that the Club is parting ways with the head coach. The assistant coach Andy Quy will also depart the Club, they said.

“We would like to thank Christian and Andy for their time at the Club,” Owner David Tepper said in a released statement on Wednesday. “They helped guide us through the last 18 months and we are all appreciative of their contributions to Charlotte FC.”

Lattanzio led Charlotte FC to the team’s first playoff appearance this year before November’s announcement that surprised some fans.

Lattanzio was made interim head coach in May 2022 before taking on the role officially.

“A thorough and comprehensive search for the Club’s next head coach will begin immediately,” Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said in a written statement. “Out of respect to all prospective candidates, we will not have further comment at this time.”

Charlotte FC currently ranks 9th in the Eastern Conference league with a total of 43 points.