CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC is expecting upwards of 125 Charlotte fans to attend the Charlotte vs. New York Red Bulls match on Wednesday, October 25.

The team is bussing around 60 fans in an Ally-sponsored bus that leaves the Queen City at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“It’s our home. It’s our team,” La Muerte said.

If you have ever been to a Charlotte FC match, you’ve probably seen La Muerte. He has been a fixture in the stands both at home and away since the inaugural match last season.

“I’ve lived here in Salisbury for years, and having this team 45 minutes away—it’s amazing,” he said.

Over the last two seasons, he has only missed a handful of games, and the team’s first playoff match is not going to be one of them.



“Knowing that this is our first playoff game, they need the support from us to have a chance of winning,” he said.

On Tuesday, he is packing up his car and getting ready to make the nearly nine-hour drive to New Jersey.

Unlike Charlotte’s last match at Bank of America Stadium, where nearly 65,000 fans watched as the team clinched a spot in the playoffs, Red Bull Stadium is likely to be a sea of New York fans rooting for their team to advance.

“What do you think the energy is going to be like in New Jersey?” Queen City News asked.

“There might now be a lot of Charlotte supporters over there, but we are going to be loud. They are going to hear us,” La Muerte said. “I am 100 percent confident that we are going to do good.”

Wednesday’s match starts at 7:30 p.m.