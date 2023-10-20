CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC is desperate for a win against Inter Miami this weekend to keep their playoff hopes alive.

But there’s a major obstacle in their way. Lionel Messi.

Queen City News has a look at the hype surrounding the international fan-favorite.

Bank of America is going to be packed this weekend. Not just because it’s the final regular season match for Charlotte FC, but because soccer fans are drawn to World Cup Champion Lionel Messi.

Charlotte is ranked as the fourth most Messi-obsessed city in North America. Researchers attribute their rankings to hashtags on social media, the number of internet searches, and ticket sales.

Fans say this will be a tough balance, rooting for the home team and rooting for their hero.

“Having him here at the Bank, like right in front of me, I believe I am going to faint that day,” Zeily Melendez said with Carolina Hooliganz.

“Messi, he my hero, but Charlotte is my team,” Leo Gomez said who is a Messi and CLTFC fan. “Messi is everything but this is Charlotte baby, let’s go Charlotte!”

Tickets are still available. Officials opened the upper bowl for this Saturday, Oct. 20. Seats will cost you anywhere from $65 to $3,500.

Charlotte FC is one of five teams chasing just two playoff spots left in the Eastern Conference. This weekend is win or go home.