CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — After winning 2-0 against Peru in a World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday, Messi said in an interview, “I will train, I will play our remaining upcoming match [against Charlotte FC]…”

According to the Miami Herald, Messi is on his way home from Peru and will not be available for Wednesday night’s game against Charlotte in Miami.

“We will evaluate not only Leo, but all players who are with their national teams when they return Thursday, as we are out of the playoffs, and we don’t want to run any risks,” Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said on Tuesday.

Messi, as it looks, is fit and healthy to play for Saturday’s contest in Bank of America Stadium, the Miami Herald said.

With two matches remaining, both against Inter Miami, Charlotte FC has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in team history.

The easiest route is to win both matches- the first one in Miami, the second one in Charlotte. This would guarantee the team finishes in eighth place with 45 points. That means CLTFC would host the single elimination wild card match between the #8 and #9 seeds.

However, if that doesn’t happen, there’s STILL a chance at the playoffs. For all of those scenarios, CLICK HERE.