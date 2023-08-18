CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Soccer superstar Lionel Messi said this week he has no problem playing on artificial turf like the stuff Charlotte FC plays on at Bank of America Stadium.

Charlotte FC, Inter Miami ticket prices skyrocket after Messi announcement

Charlotte FC hosts Messi and Inter Miami in October. It’s been up in the air on whether or not he’d play on fields that are not natural grass. The Argentian now says he’s trained on those artificial turf fields all of his life. Generally for matches, he plays on natural grass.

Miami and Messi come to Charlotte on October 21. Tickets are still available.

For the Charlotte FC match, prices went from around $40 to nearly $300 for a single ticket within hours of Messi’s Major League Soccer contract announcement. Tickets on third-party sites were over $600.

“I love this for us,” one Charlotte FC fan told Queen City News. “Having him here, just seeing him in person, if everything goes well, it’s going to be so good.”