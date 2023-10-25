CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte FC is traveling to New Jersey to take on the New York Red Bulls Wednesday night in the Wild Card round of the MLS Playoffs.

For CLTFC, it’s their first playoff appearance in team history. On the other side of the pitch, the Red Bulls have made the playoffs 14 straight times- the longest active streak in MLS history and the longest active streak in North American professional sports.

WE ARE OFFICIALLY IN THE PLAYOFFS!!#ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/dMklwAsHTT — x – Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) October 22, 2023

In five matchups all-time between the two teams, the home team has not lost (both 2023 matches ended in a draw), which doesn’t bode well for Charlotte; however, they’re heating up at exactly the right time.

In four October matches, The Crown has three wins all with clean sheets (zero goals allowed) – something the team only did twice in its previous 15 matches.

Wild Card and Round One matches go straight to penalty kicks if the game is still tied after 90 minutes. The following rounds follow a traditional style of 30 minutes of extra time followed by penalty kicks.

Wednesday night’s match starts at 7:30 streaming only on Apple TV. The winner advances to Round One in a best-of-three series against top-seeded FC Cincinnati.

Four of the previous five teams playing in their first playoff match advanced to the next round.