CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC’s season ended on Wednesday after they tied the Columbus Crew 2-2 at Bank of America Stadium.

FC needed a win with some help to advance to the playoffs.

The match began in the Crew’s favor, as Lucas Zelarayan found the back of the net off a free kick from near midfield in the 36th minute.

Columbus struck the scoreboard once again in the 54th when beautiful passing in the box led to Luis Diaz ripping an uncontested goal on Kristijan Kahlina.

Charlotte fought back, however, not giving in until the final whistle.

Daniel Rios refused to accept defeat, finishing a header on a cross by Yordy Reyna just minutes after Columbus’ second goal.

However, Andre Shinyashiki scored in the 94th minute, giving Charlotte one final chance.

But FC failed to score another, ending their season with 95 minutes on the clock.