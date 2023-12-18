CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — “We feel he’s the right man to help lead us to the MLS Cup in the U.S.,” said Charlotte FC team owner, David Tepper as he introduced Dean Smith.

The new head coach said he spoke with a lot of people about the position with Charlotte FC and didn’t worry about the fact he is the third manager in the team’s short history.

“I didn’t seek any assurances,” added Smith. “I can assure you, it’s a long way from my mind to think about getting fired before I get hired.”

Smith says the goal now is to get Charlotte FC to the top of Major League Soccer. He welcomes the challenge of coaching in the U.S., with a franchise that is still relatively new.

“If I sat here and said I didn’t come to do anything but win the MLS Cup, I shouldn’t have been hired,” says Smith. “The role is for anybody to be as ambitious as possible, and my ambitions are to bring the MLS trophy here. Whether that be next year or the year after.”

Smith has a history of improving clubs. He was the manager when Aston Villa moved from the EFL Championship to the Premiere League. His most recent job was with Leicester City on a short-term contract

He knows the MLS is a different league but a league the world of soccer is noticing. Smith says the world’s best player, Lionel Messi, is already here, and it’s his job to make sure Charlotte F-C is mentioned when talking about top clubs.

“MLS is rising,” Smith adds. “It’s a good tactical, technical and physical battle. There’s a lot of up-and-coming coaches here now.”

The new manager knows he will impart knowledge to the players, but he will also lean on the fans. He walked into the stadium with supporters at his first match. And wants the same kind of energy this upcoming season.

“Our job is to make sure we make every team that comes to play us at Bank of America Stadium dislikes it,” said Smith. “We want to make it a siege mentality where it is us against them and go and get as many points as we can. Make it a real tough place to come.”