CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a time to celebrate No. 5.

Anton Walkes, a 25-year-old Charlotte FC defender, tragically died after a boating accident in Miami on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

On Tuesday afternoon, a ‘Celebration of Life’ event occurred at Bank of America Stadium to remember Anton’s impact on everyone around him.

“I’m gonna miss your laugh, your smile, your dumb jokes,” said FC forward Andre Shinyashiki, on the verge of tears. “Thank you for all the moments we’ve lived together; thank you for letting me be a part of your life.”

On Tuesday, a ‘Celebration of Life’ event occurred at BofA Stadium. Story: https://t.co/aUCE5ROxAg#ForAnton pic.twitter.com/9c410eV4B7 — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) January 24, 2023

Fans were encouraged to wear Charlotte FC gear and newly minted kits.

The team handed out tissues and a lapel pin with ‘A-W 5’ to everyone who entered the east gate at the stadium.

Every screen had pictures of Anton with his family and teammates, showing the uplifting nature he was known for.

“He’s a part of Charlotte’s family now,” said an FC fan. “His family is here; this is home; we just wanted to make sure we could come and pay our respects.”

Fans of all ages came out for the event; everyone said they ‘had to be there.’