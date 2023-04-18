CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QCN/CSL) – Charlotte is a sports city.

That proved valid Tuesday when it was announced that the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) would be hosted at Bank of America Stadium… for the first time in the Queen City’s history.

“It is very much on my bucket list,” said Charlotte resident and soccer fan Luke Spaulding.

THE @USMNT IS COMING TO THE QC 🇺🇸



🆚 USA vs Nicaragua, Honduras vs Haiti

📍 Bank of America Stadium

📆 Sunday, July 2

The match will be played in July during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup; the USMNT was named one of the four teams playing.

“Momentum for the beautiful game across the country is at an all-time high, and our city and region are in prime position to take full advantage,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue.

The last time the USMNT played in North Carolina was on March 28, 2018, when they defeated Paraguay in a 1-0 final.

“The honor of hosting the United States Men’s National Team at such a pivotal moment in the soccer landscape of this country is a testament to the region’s deep history of being a soccer hotbed,” LaBue continued.

The matches will be played on Sunday, July 2; kickoff for the U.S. and Nicaragua begins at 7:00 p.m., and Honduras takes on Haiti at 9:00 p.m.

“Sorry, Ray. I’m going to have to leave your wedding a little early,” Spaulding joked. “This is my dream right here, so I got to make it!”

Tickets will be available to the public on Tuesday, April 25.