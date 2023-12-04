CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will host a semifinal match and third-place match of Copa America 2024, CONMEBOL, the governing body of soccer in South America, announced Monday.

The semifinal match will take place on July 10 and the third-place match on July 13.

“It’s an incredible honor for Bank of America Stadium, and Charlotte, North Carolina, to be selected as a host city for CONMEBOL Copa America 2024,” Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue said. “It speaks volumes about our city, our fanbase and the greater Carolinas community that CONMEBOL chose our home as the site of two monumental matches in the international game. The eyes of the world will be on Uptown in July and we can’t wait to showcase Charlotte as one of America’s best soccer cities.”

The event is expected to draw 150,000 people to the Queen City over the course of the week.

In 2023, three soccer matches at Bank of America Stadium drew over 60,000 fans, including the match featuring Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in town to face Charlotte FC.

The Copa America tournament will feature 10 CONMEBOL teams and six Concacaf guest teams.

The six Concacaf teams must qualify through the Concacaf Nations League 2023/24. The teams that have already qualified are the United States, Jamaica, Mexico and Panama.

The other two Concacaf teams will confirmed after play-in games between Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica vs. Honduras. Those matches will be played on Saturday, Mar. 23, in Frisco, Texas.

This is only the second time in the tournament’s history that 16 teams will be competing- the first time being in 2016 when it was also held in the United States.

The Copa America 2024 draw will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7. There will be four groups of four, and the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds.

“We’re proud to bring another world-class entertainment event to Charlotte with next summer’s CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 and this selection amplifies Bank of America Stadium as a leading venue for event organizers across the globe,” Tepper Sports & Entertainment Chief Venues Officer Caroline Wright said. “We look forward to continuing to add marquee events outside of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC to our calendar at Bank of America Stadium as it continues to serve as a community asset for the Carolinas.”