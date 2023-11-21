CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear joined Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill at Truist Field Tuesday as the ballpark prepares to host the AHL Queen City Outdoor Classic.

Kinnear said the outdoor game at the Charlotte Knights’ stadium will be the first he gets to experience.

“It’s not just an ordinary game,” said Kinnear. “It’s something special that will be a great memory for everybody.”

The Charlotte Checkers will face the Rochester Americans in the game that is set for Saturday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. It will be the second hockey game at Truist Field this season, following the college game Nov. 17.