Skip to content
Queen City News
Charlotte
56°
LIVE NOW
Watch Queen City News Now
Charlotte
56°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
National
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
QC News Investigates
North Carolina
South Carolina
Military
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
Entertainment
Unusual
Links
Hispanic Heritage Month
Daily Business Report
Celebrating QCN’s Remarkable Women!
Veterans Voices
QC Checklist
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
The Beach Report
Backyard Grilling
Tracking the Tropics
Closings
Closings Login
Pinpoint Weather App
📺 Watch
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
TV Schedule
My12
Sports
CSL
CSL – Quick Six
Tailgate Tips
Black and Blue Kickoff
Gutsy Play of the Game
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
NASCAR
Big Race – Daytona
Indy 500
Charlotte FC
Charlotte Hornets
College Basketball
Charlotte Knights
MLB
China 2022
QC News Now
Consumer
Entertainment
Food and Drink
Pets and Animals
Traffic
Gas Prices
Links
Traffic
Gas Prices
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Map | Find a vaccine location
Coronavirus: Return to Learning
Map | How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing vs Confirmed Cases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet the QC News Team
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Contests
FCC Public File
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
EEO Report
Sign up for QC News Email Alerts
Download the Queen City News – Charlotte app
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
College Basketball
Former UCLA basketball player dead at 22
Top College Basketball Headlines
ACC Commissioner Jim Philips talks expansion
College basketball star ‘hurt’ by awards show snub
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members in 2024
College basketball player shot and killed in NYC
Tar Heel’d: Kansas bests UNC for 2022 NCAA title
From March Madness to ‘Merch’ Madness
More College Basketball
Hundreds of fans welcome Gamecocks back home after …
UNC watch party planned at Dean Dome for Kansas game
Tickets for UNC-Kansas list for $35 to nearly $10,000
Out of the (Carolina) blue, Tar Heels go for title
Tar Heels, KU enter NCAA title tilt with common roots
UNC championship merchandise waits for victory
Video: Tar Heels fans celebrate one for the ages
CSL
Charlotte Observer’s Ellis Williams joins CSL to …
Quick Six: CMC, Drake Maye comments, Panthers offense, …
Quick Six: Who to blame for Panthers’ loss, who should …
1-on-1 with Panthers defensive end Brian Burns
Exclusive 1-on-1 with Matt Rhule Part II
Tailgate Tips: Texas Style Chili & Cornbread
Quick Six: One change Matt Rhule should make, Panthers’ …
NFL Insider Matt Lombardo joins CSL to talk Panthers
View All CSL
Charlotte Hornets
Dennis Smith Jr. agrees to deal with Hornets: sources
Hornets PA Announcer celebrates 2nd year in NBA2K
Hornet no more: Montrezl Harrel to sign with 76ers
Check it! Hornets release 2022-23 season schedule
Charlotte sports fans unite for charity cookout
1-on-1: Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues
View All Charlotte Hornets