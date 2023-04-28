Isaiah Evans led North Meck to a conference championship and an appearance in the 4A West Regional Finals.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Mecklenburg High junior basketball player Isaiah Evans announced his commitment to play for Duke Thursday night.

While the Carolinas were brimming with excitement from the Panthers’ selection of Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the 6-foot-7 Evans took to Twitter with the highly anticipated college decision: “I’m headed to the Brotherhood.”

Evans led North Meck to the 4A West Regional Finals in March before falling to eventual state champion Myers Park. The round before, he put on a show for the ages. Against conference foe Chambers, Evans poured in 62 points in a double-overtime victory that included several clutch shots from deep down the stretch.

Following a 2022 playoff loss to Evans and the Vikings, Mount Tabor head coach Andy Muse told North’s legendary coach Duane Lewis of his multi-skilled pupil, “He’s not ACC or SEC. He’s a pro.”

Evans is rated as a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 player from the 2024 class in the state by 247Sports. He also had offers from the likes of Kansas, Alabama and Tennessee. But he ultimately chose to play for coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

Two former Vikings have transferred this spring involving ACC teams. Tristan Maxwell is leaving Georgia Tech after three years with the Yellow Jackets, and Jae’lyn Withers recently transferred to UNC from Louisville.

Duke’s 2024 recruiting class is now ranked sixth the the country, per 247, with Evans and 6-6 small forward Darren Harris as the Devils’ hard commits.