(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Caleb Love has a new home – again.

The former UNC basketball guard announced on his Twitter account Tuesday he will transfer to the University of Arizona. The news comes after spending three years with the Tar Heels and less than two months committed to Michigan.

“I now present to you… ‘Savage Mode 2,’” Love wrote, followed by the mantra for his new school, “#BearDown.”

Love announced on March 27 that he was leaving the Tar Heels and committed to Michigan 10 days later. He decommitted from the Wolverines on May 17.

At Arizona, Love will be coached by Tommy Lloyd and will team up with fellow St. Louis native Courtney Ramey. Last season Arizona went 28-7 and became just second men’s team ever to lose to a 16-seed as a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

A Tweet from the Arizona basketball account made the news official:

As a junior last season, he led the Heels in scoring at 16.7 points per game, grabbing 3.7 rebounds and dishing out 2.8 assists.

During his sophomore season, the highlight of his career came when playing Duke in the Final Four. His 3-pointer in the waning moments sealed the game in which he scored a game-high 28 points.