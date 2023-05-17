(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Caleb Love’s stint with the Michigan men’s basketball team is short-lived, as the former UNC star guard has decommitted from the Wolverines, per multiple reports.

Love announced on March 27 that he was leaving the Tar Heels and committed to Michigan 10 days later.

ON THE MOVE 🏀 | Love announced on March 27 that he was leaving the Tar Heels and committed to Michigan 10 days later. More: https://t.co/DsKVwD1mK3 pic.twitter.com/3byIdv5DFI — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) May 18, 2023

Love is again searching for a team for the 2023-24 season after playing in Chapel Hill for three years. As a junior last season, he led the Heels in scoring at 16.7 points per game, grabbing 3.7 rebounds and dishing out 2.8 assists.

During his sophomore season, the highlight of his career came when playing Duke in the Final Four. His 3-pointer in the waning moments sealed the game in which he scored a game-high 28 points.