BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Gardner-Webb women’s basketball is off to its best start through 24 games since the 2009-2010 season with an overall record of 20-4.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs were picked as the preseason favorite this year for the first time since joining the conference back in 2008 and they are running the Big South with a perfect 12-0 mark.
The team takes on Radford Wednesday night, looking to go 13-0 in the conference and win its 16th straight at home dating back to last season.