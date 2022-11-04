CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queens University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Grant Leonard has been suspended for the first five games of the season following a driving while intoxicated charge, the university announced Friday.
University officials said Leonard was charged with DWI last weekend.
“The University and Coach Leonard acknowledge the serious nature of this charge and that this behavior is inconsistent with the expectation of the University,” the school said in a statement.
Leonard’s suspension is pending further review by school administrators and “forthcoming legal proceedings.”
Queens University said it would not make any further comments about the incident.
The basketball season gets underway with a matchup against Marshal Monday night in Charlotte.