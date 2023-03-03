RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hey Dick Vitale, there will be literal “diaper dandies” at the Duke-Carolina game this coming weekend.

Five babies will race in the “Diapers to Dorms Dash” during halftime of Saturday night’s game, according to a news release. Tip-off for the game at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill is set for 6:30 p.m.

The fastest crawler will win $529 which will go to their NC 529 account.

To register to be selected for the race, parents or guardians can complete the online registration form. The five racers will be chosen at random and notified by phone and email. Only crawling babies can participate.

Each crawling contestant will win two tickets to the game and receive a $25 contribution to their NC 529 account.

The NC 529 Plan is a tax-advantaged way to save and invest with regular contributions for K–12 tuition and college expenses, the release stated.