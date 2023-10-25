WEST POINT, N.Y. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Army West Point is joining the American Athletic Conference as a football-only member, the program announced Wednesday.

The Golden Knights’ football team has been independent for much of its existence, according to the Associated Press, but plans to join the 14-team league for the 2024 season. It will replace SMU, who is leaving for the ACC the same year.

“I am excited to start the next chapter of Army football,” Army West Point Athletic Director Mike Buddie said in a statement. “In today’s evolving collegiate athletics landscape, it is great to partner with established, respected programs to secure the future success of Army football.”

East Carolina and the Charlotte 49ers also are members of the American.

Navy is also a football-only member of the American; however, the historic Army-Navy Game will continue to be played as a non-conference game the second weekend in December.

The AP says most of the other Army West Point teams compete in the Patriot League.

Army football will continue its TV rights partnership with CBS Sports Network through 2028, as the exclusive home for Army’s home game schedule.

This season, Army has a 2-5 record and has played three Power 5 teams.

The Black Knights’ 2024 schedule, which will include a full American slate, will be announced later.