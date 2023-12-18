BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Campbell University head football coach Mike Minter has resigned, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.

“It has been a great learning experience over the 11 years, but 11 years is enough time at one place,” said Minter. “I need to move on to get other experiences in coaching. I appreciate Campbell and its support over these years. I want to personally thank Bob Roller in giving me my start in coaching.”

Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Steven Williams will serve as interim head coach.

“Over the last 11 seasons, Coach Minter has made great contributions to our football program, helping us transition to scholarship football and helping lay the foundation for our move to the CAA,” said Director of Athletics Hannah Bazemore. “We want to thank Coach Minter for his impact on our student-athletes, Campbell and the community. We wish him and his family the best.”

A national search will begin immediately.