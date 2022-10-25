CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte 49ers fired head football coach Will Healy this week after a 1-7 start to the season.

Charlotte fires head coach after dismal 1-7 start

Though finding early success with Charlotte, posting a 7-6 record in his first season in 2019, and leading the program to its first Bowl appearance, Healy’s 49ers have gone 8-18 since then, leading up to his firing.

“You can see with the data that we were trending in the wrong direction competitively,” said Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “And that was alarming.”

Charlotte’s latest defeat, a 34-15 loss at the hands of Florida International on homecoming weekend, solidified a change needed to be made.

“I am a big believer in what will be done eventually should be done immediately,” said Hill. “The reality to is that we are competing now. We are competing for the best head coaching candidates in the country.”

This is the 49ers’ last season in Conference USA as they will move to the American Athletic Conference next season.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“If we were conducting this search at the beginning and the end of the regular season, you lose out on potentially being able to take advantage of the portal as well as sort of re-recruiting your players here to make sure they don’t enter the portal.”

Some programs tend to hire someone on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, but Hill says that won’t be the case for Charlotte, and there are vital characteristics they’re looking for with the next hire.

“Of course, the characteristics are first someone who’s going to be a great leader of young men and who does things that right way. It’s also going to be important that this person has a track record of excellent recruiting and also showing themselves as a developer of talent.”

Charlotte is also looking for someone who can take them to the next level and be competitive in a more significant conference.

“[We] would also like someone who has demonstrated the skill or can articulate a vision to organize a staff and how to hire a staff, and to structure things in a way to have success because it takes everyone in the building.”

Offensive line coach, Pete Rossomando, takes over as interim head coach with four games remaining in the regular season.

The 49ers play Rice this Saturday.