CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Biff Poggi will be named the head coach of the Charlotte 49ers, multiple sources have confirmed to CSL.

The Charlotte 49ers are hiring former Michigan Associate HC Biff Poggi as their new head coach. Poggi will stay at Michigan the remainder of the season, sources confirm to @CSLonQCN.@BruceFeldmanCFB had the hiring first. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) November 15, 2022

This comes only a few weeks after firing former head coach Will Healy; he was fired after a 1-7 start.

Poggi, Michigan’s associate head coach, will come to Charlotte after two seasons with the Wolverines; he grew up in Baltimore, where he founded and led Saint Francis Academy, a private high school, to national prominence.

FOX Sports writer Bruce Feldman praised the 62-year-old, calling him ‘one of the nation’s most successful HS coaches’ and that he ‘is credited by people inside the University of Michigan’s program with playing a key role in Michigan’s stunning turnaround.’

“Joining the Charlotte 49ers is an incredible opportunity,” noted Poggi. “The great momentum created by the leadership of this University and its athletics program gives us every opportunity to build a successful pathway for so many young men in our region.”

An introductory press conference is scheduled for next week.