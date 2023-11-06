IRVING, Texas (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte 49ers linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Monday for his performance in an overtime comeback win at Tulsa over the weekend.

Hill-Green led Charlotte (3-6, 2-3 AAC) with 11 tackles in the 49ers’ 33-26 victory, matching his own mark for the most on the team this season. The Pittsburgh native added a season-high 2.0 tackles for loss (TFL), a forced fumble and a pass break-up, as the 49ers rallied from a 17-0 first half deficit to improve to 2-3 in AAC play.

The 49ers’ road comeback from 17 points down (17-0 in second quarter) ties the second biggest comeback in school history.

Among Hill-Green’s biggest plays was a forced fumble at midfield with 2:03 left in the half set up the 49ers’ first touchdown of the game and closed the gap to 17-10.

Trailing 23-18 in the final two minutes, his tackle for loss on 3rd-and-1 forced a Tulsa punt, giving Charlotte the opportunity to retake the lead in the final minute.

Hill-Green is the third 49er to earn an AAC Player of the Week award, this season, and the second to be named AAC Defensive Player of the Week.