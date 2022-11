CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Monday marked the beginning of a new era for Charlotte 49er Football.

Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi was officially introduced as the third head football coach in program history.

BREAKING 🚨 | Poggi, Michigan’s associate head coach, will come to Charlotte after two seasons with the Wolverines. More: https://t.co/jvhhgCEg9F pic.twitter.com/hE22Qf65yP — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) November 15, 2022

In an exclusive interview with Charlotte Sports Live’s Gabe McDonald, he touched on his philosophy, plans for the program, and interesting sideline attire.