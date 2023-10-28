CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — On Saturday, the Charlotte 49ers announced that several players had been suspended following their game against Florida Atlantic the night before.

“I am extremely disappointed with our comportment as a football team against FAU,” 49ers head coach Biff Poggi said. “I have made the decision to immediately suspend various players for our game against Tulsa.”

A number of sources tell me the @Charlotte49ers suspensions are tied to a number of incidents from yesterday's game with FAU, including this one in the second quarter. I'm told right now the atmosphere inside Charlotte's locker room is a bit tense. pic.twitter.com/KM3KdE60uM — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) October 28, 2023

Cameras at the game caught some sort of disagreement involving the 49ers; however, it is unclear what happened.

Poggi would not name the players. Those suspended will be absent for one game and will not travel to Tulsa with their teammates.