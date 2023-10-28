CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — On Saturday, the Charlotte 49ers announced that several players had been suspended following their game against Florida Atlantic the night before.
“I am extremely disappointed with our comportment as a football team against FAU,” 49ers head coach Biff Poggi said. “I have made the decision to immediately suspend various players for our game against Tulsa.”
Cameras at the game caught some sort of disagreement involving the 49ers; however, it is unclear what happened.
Poggi would not name the players. Those suspended will be absent for one game and will not travel to Tulsa with their teammates.