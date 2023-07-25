IRVING, TX (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi wasn’t cheery during his short-lived podium time at Tuesday’s American Athletic Conference media day in Texas.

Entering his first year at the helm with the 49ers, Poggi finished his briefing by saying he ‘got the message’ from reporters on where his team stands entering the new season.

“That’s it? Three questions?” Poggi said, stunned. “Maybe that’s because you have us ranked last. That’s all that you think of us. We get that message, thank you.”

Seconds later, Poggi was off the stage after hitting the stand multiple times.

The press conference lasted exactly five minutes. Each other coach interviewed for at least eight, excluding Navy head coach Brian Newberry, whose lasted six.

“We are very excited to be in the American,” Poggi said to begin his speech. “I think the American is an unbelievable conference. The reason it’s an unbelievable conference is because it has outstanding players and excellent coaches.”

Poggi continued, speaking about his team and group for about two minutes. After that, he was met with silence for about 15 seconds before being asked his first question.

To watch Poggi’s full press conference, see below:

After two seasons as Michigan’s associate head coach, Poggi came to Charlotte with a clear chip on his shoulder, aiming to prove the doubters wrong.

“They [the players] are as fine of human beings as you can be around,” Poggi said. “They give you hope for the country being around young men like them. I love them.”