CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues is interested in the open Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball head coaching position, CSL confirmed Tuesday.

Former head coach Ron Sanchez resigned on Tuesday, June 6.

“I’d take an interview to see if there’s some interest,” Bogues said when asked about the situation.

Bogues has been a bench boss before; in 2005, he was the Charlotte Sting’s head coach in the WNBA.

Bogues was also the head coach at Charlotte’s United Faith Christian Academy, leading the group to two state championships from 2011-2014.

When asked about the situation, the 49ers had no comment.