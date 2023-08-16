CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte football’s new head coach, Biff Poggi, defined what a successful season looked like for the 49ers.

“Our goal is to win the American Conference,” Poggi said. “If we don’t win that, that won’t be a successful season.”

'WIN THE AMERICAN CONFERENCE' 😤 | @Charlotte49ers HC Biff Poggi defines success for his group in 2023. ⬇️ More from @GraceHGrill: https://t.co/VvLZxjWod0 pic.twitter.com/ojYkb6DHrF — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) August 16, 2023

2023 will be Charlotte’s first season under Poggi and first in the AAC; he’s completely revamped the team’s roster and given it a new identity.

“I mean, there’s a lot of really good players,” Poggi said. “So many of them are Power Five players and have played at a very high player.”

The 49ers open up the season on Sept. 2 against S.C. State.