CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte football’s new head coach, Biff Poggi, defined what a successful season looked like for the 49ers.
“Our goal is to win the American Conference,” Poggi said. “If we don’t win that, that won’t be a successful season.”
2023 will be Charlotte’s first season under Poggi and first in the AAC; he’s completely revamped the team’s roster and given it a new identity.
“I mean, there’s a lot of really good players,” Poggi said. “So many of them are Power Five players and have played at a very high player.”
The 49ers open up the season on Sept. 2 against S.C. State.