CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Charlotte Football is 1-0 after defeating South Carolina State 24-3 to open up the season Saturday.

The 49ers are now preparing for their first road trip of the season at Power 5 opponent Maryland.

“This is why you came to Charlotte,” said Niners assistant coach Kevin Devan. “To play games on national TV in front of the entire country, so we’re really looking forward to the opportunity.”

Charlotte will take on the Terps at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in College Park. It will air on NBC, representing the first time the Niners have been broadcast on any of the three major networks. And it will be a big test for this program.

Charlotte is 0-2 versus the Big Ten. Maryland made the trip to the Queen City last season, which resulted in a 56-21 Terps win.

“You know, we know what we’re going to get in Maryland,” Devan continued. “We gotta be able to run the ball, and they play in the Big Ten East. They’re used to stopping the run and playing stout defense, and we gotta be efficient.”

The defense has been the talking point for the Niners this offseason. It’s a unit that talked on Saturday against S.C. State, holding the Bulldogs to just 3 points and 168 yards of total offense. But containing Maryland will require a lot more from a team that averaged more than 400 yards of offense per game last season.

“Not only do we want to compete, but we want to show that we belong in this league and we belong with everyone else in the country when it comes to top defenses,” junior linebacker Demetrius Knight III said.

Offensively, the Niners got off to a slow start on Saturday, only moving the ball 15 yards in their first two possessions.

“We’ve gotta put points on the board…,” Devan said.

Not only is this a big game, but with it being on national TV in prime time, Charlotte has many ties to this Maryland team. Head coach Biff Poggi is well-known in Maryland for building a pair of powerhouse high school programs.

Charlotte offensive coordinator Mike Miller held the same position at Maryland last season, and the Niners have six players on the roster who transferred this year from Maryland.

But despite it being a homecoming of sorts for members of this program, Charlotte says they are focused on them.

Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.