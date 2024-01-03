CLEMSON, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Clemson running back Will Shipley has likely played his last game for the Tigers, announcing Wednesday that he will enter the NFL Draft.

The Weddington, N.C., native played three years for Clemson after a decorated prep career, picking up All-ACC honors as an all-purpose back in 2022. This fall, he split time in the backfield with Phil Mafah and gained 849 yards on the ground – good for ninth in the league — with five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 244 yards and a pair of scores.

Also the Tigers’ kick returner, Shipley was sixth in the league in all-purpose yards in 2023.

Shipley made the announcement on social media, thanking the Clemson coaches, fans and his family.

“My Clemson experience has provided me with lifelong benefits and friendships, a confidence to excel in anything I pursue and an appreciation for a standard of excellence,” he wrote. “I am grateful for the last three years and am excited to see what the future holds!”

Shipley won two 3AA state championships for Weddington High in 2018 and 2019. He joined the Tigers with big shoes to fill after the departure of two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne.

In his college career, he rushed for 2,747 yards and scored 33 total touchdowns.

The draft will be held April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan.