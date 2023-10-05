CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The organization behind the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is breaking new ground in the world of college athletics’ name, image and likeness.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation’s NIL marketplace through Opendorse allows athletes playing in the bowl game to make money from local businesses.

“We are thrilled to work with Opendorse to provide opportunities for student-athletes participating in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to engage our local business community via NIL,” said CSF Executive Director Danny Morrison in a press release. “We believe this marketplace will be impactful for all involved and we look forward to launching it in December.”

Bowl games aren’t allowed to directly pay its participants through NIL, a policy in its third year for NCAA athletes.

Businesses and brands can use the marketplace to connect with athletes for participation in promotional campaigns or events. Additionally, supporters of both Duke’s Mayo Bowl teams can find, pitch and pay any player for NIL activities in one compliant platform. Popular activities include video shoutouts, social media posts, live or virtual appearances, and more.

“CSF and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl are setting the standard for providing student-athletes NIL opportunities during big games,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “This is a game-changer for how easy it is to support your favorite athlete during bowl season.”

The bowl game is also known for allowing its participants to ride in a racecar on Charlotte Motor Speedway. Under the Belk sponsorship, they would get a several-hundred-dollar shopping spree.

This year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl takes place on Dec. 27 at Bank of American Stadium and features teams from the ACC and SEC. Teams will be selected on Dec. 3.