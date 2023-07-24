CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On September 2 ESPN’s College GameDay will be in the Queen City ahead of the week one college football matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels, also known as the ‘Battle of the Carolinas.’

WE’RE COMING TO THE QUEEN CITY! 👑



See you Week 1 in Charlotte for a battle of the Carolinas 🍿@UNCFootball | @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/OJ7J7SOM6b — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 24, 2023

College GameDay’s 37th season premiere will be live from Romare Bearden Park in Uptown starting at 9:00 a.m.

Later that night, Bank of America stadium will host the ‘Battle of the Carolinas’ at 7:30.

This will be College GameDay’s 440th road show of all time, and the first-ever for a South Carolina-North Carolina game.

The Gamecocks were last on GameDay in 2014, while the Tar Heels haven’t been on since 2010.

The three-hour show is hosted by Rece Davis along side Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee.

This will be the 60th matchup against the Carolina rivals. North Carolina leads the series all-time with a record of 35-20-4. However, South Carolina has won four of the last five matchups and most recently in the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which was also at Bank of America Stadium, by a score of 38 to 21.