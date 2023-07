CONWAY, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Former N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is getting the chance to lead a college program for the first time in his 30-plus-year coaching career.

He was named the new head coach at Coastal Carolina last December.

Ahead of his first season leading the Chants, he joined Charlotte Sports Live’s Gabe McDonald for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Coastal opens the 2023 season at the Rose Bowl against UCLA on Sept. 2.