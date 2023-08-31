CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The longstanding and fan-centric ESPN College Gameday show will make its season debut right here in Charlotte during college football’s Week One kickoff.

The show will take place Saturday morning as the backdrop to the Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring a ‘Battle of the Carolinas’ Saturday night when No. 21 North Carolina takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium.

The Gameday set will be set up at Romare Bearden Park, where they hosted the show several years ago. This will be the third stop in Charlotte for the show, now in its 37th year.

Fans are permitted to enter the Gameday gates beginning at 6 a.m.