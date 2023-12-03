CHARLOTTE (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — All eyes were on the Queen City Saturday night for the Atlantic Coastal Conference Championship.

Fans flooded Uptown to support the undefeated Florida State Seminoles and the Louisville Cardinals. Hundreds of fans piled into Bank of America Stadium to celebrate the ACC Championship, where the Florida State Seminoles will take on the Louisville Cardinals.

Before the game, people packed the park for Fan Fest with games, a quarterback contest, mascot meet and greets, and more.

“We’ve been walking around all day today, and we just kept seeing more Noles so yeah, like it’s a good community feel like it’s like a home game,” Victoria Schnock, an FSU student, said.

Fans traveled across the country, refusing to let dark clouds rain on their parade, even friendship groups divided still stood strong.

“We’re here with our best friends. So, we both support the opposing teams that are playing today. Obviously, we’re here for having a good weekend away as well that’s what we’re going to do,” Johanna Patrick, a Seminoles fan, said.

Louisville fans are excited to see the cards in their first ACC Championship and although garnet and gold covered uptown, fans of the red and black are keeping hope alive.

“I think we got a good chance, you know, with Travis out. I think their backup quarterback is actually hurt too,” Robert Campbell, a Louisville fan, said. “So they’ll have a freshman starting, so they really don’t have a chance unless Noles’ defense stands up and keeps us from scoring.”

No matter who wins, fans are making memories in the Queen City.

“Honestly, in my opinion, I’m not a diehard fan. But I truly do hope it’s a great match,” Johanna Patrick, Seminoles Fan said. “I do hope that by all means, but we’re just excited to get in there and watch a good game you know, with Florida State losing the quarterback and kind of watching to see how the team’s performance.”