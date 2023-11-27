JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — After consecutive conference championships, Gardner-Webb head coach Tre Lamb has been hired to coach the East Tennessee State football team, the two schools announced Monday.

Lamb coached four seasons with the Runnin’ Bulldogs, guiding the team to a 20-20 record; they played only four games in the spring of 2021. This fall was his best season in Boiling Springs, going 7-5, and winning the final five games of the regular season before a first-round FCS playoff loss to Mercer Nov. 25.

“I am very excited that Tre Lamb is going to lead our program into the future,” said ETSU Director of Athletics Dr. Richard Sander. “We completed a very extensive and wide-ranging search. The amount of interest spoke volumes about what very successful coaches think about the potential of ETSU football. As we vetted candidates and talked to people in the inner circle of college football, it became very clear that Tre Lamb was one the most exciting, young successful coaches in the country.”

Lamb took Gardner-Webb to back-to-back Big South/Ohio Valley conference championships and playoff appearances. He was the 2022 Big South Coach of the Year after leading the Runnin’ Bulldogs to their first-ever win in the FCS Playoffs as Gardner-Webb defeated Eastern Kentucky, 52-41 on Nov. 26, 2022.

Lamb coached 38 all-conference players during his time at Gardner-Webb, including the offensive and defensive player of the years in 2022 (Bailey Fisher and Ty French).

“I want to thank Gardner-Webb for giving me a shot at being a head coach and I cannot wait to see the direction of the football program there,” said Lamb. “I am proud of what we accomplished at Gardner-Webb and that we left it with a winning culture.”

Gardner-Webb announced that it has launched a national search for its next head coach, which will be led by Raleigh-based firm Collegiate Sports Associates. Special Teams Coordinator Nick Newsome will serve as the program’s interim head coach during the transition.

ETSU fired its previous head coach George Quarles Nov. 19 after two 3-8 seasons.