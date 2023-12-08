CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Johnson C. Smith University campus is at the highest point in the heart of the Queen City. In his second season, football coach Maurice Flowers says his program is peaking at the perfect moment.

The Golden Bulls play in the Florida Beach Bowl next week in Fort Lauderdale, in a matchup of Division II historically Black colleges.

“It’s just outstanding for our young men, it just shows that we put a lot of hard work in,” Flowers told Queen City News.

“I’m just so proud to be a part of this new era of Johnson C. Smith, a new era of excellence,” says Flowers. “It’s been a journey and it’s still going.“

The team had a barbecue lunch, complete with a healthy side of pride as they count down to the inaugural bowl game against Georgia’s Fort Valley State. The Golden Bulls will leave campus Monday morning for the big game.

The JCSU football team in front of the new Student Athlete Achievement Center.

“We’re going somewhere,” said Shawn Evans, the starting right guard. “This is giving us an opportunity to showcase the talent we have at Smith, since Smith is always being overlooked.“

Florida is linebacker Jack Smith’s home state.

“This is my first college game that my mother gets to see, like in person, so it’s just a great opportunity to show my family the things I’ve been doing over the years,” says Smith.

The Golden Bulls have a record of 7-3, including a thrilling 35-31 win over Winston-Salem State in October. JCSU last made a bowl game in 2011, when the team won the Pioneer Bowl. The bowl appearance before that was 1941, when JCSU got a W at the Flower Bowl Classic.

The chance to take on Fort Valley State is huge for everyone including Flowers, who’s the former Wildcats’ coach.

“This is going to be a game of emotion, but also has a lot of meaning to us,” Flowers said.

There’s optimism there will be more bowls to come. The team toured the program’s new Student Athlete Achievement Center, which includes study hall space and a new weight room.

“With recruiting it’s going to help us, because young men and women nowadays, they want to see what you have and ‘how can it help us’ and we’re going to have state of the art equipment here,“ says Flowers.

One more win would put a stamp on their season to remember. With an eighth win, they would tie the record for most in school history, tying the mark set in 1975.