CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NC State will face Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium later this month, bowl officials announced Sunday.

The game will take place on Friday, December 30th at Noon (ESPN). Each year the bowl game features a team from the ACC and a team from either the SEC or Big Ten.

Other bowl games include Clemson and Tennessee in the Orange Bowl in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30th, South Carolina and Notre Dame in the ___ Bowl, and ECU and Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.

The CFP Semifinals on New Year’s Eve will feature No. 1 Georgia against No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and No. 2 Michigan against No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Last year South Carolina defeated North Carolina in the Mayo Bowl, 38-21.