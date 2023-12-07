RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CIY NEWS) –The North Carolina attorney general is suing the NCAA over its transfer rules, joining legal leaders in several other states.

The action comes after upheaval surrounding UNC football player Tez Walker this fall and now Wake Forest men’s basketball player Efton Reid. AG Josh Stein alleges that the NCAA’s rule illegally restrains college athletes’ ability to change schools and play sports; it requires college athletes who transfer for a second time among Division I schools to wait one year before competing unless the NCAA approves a waiver.

Stein recently wrote letters to the NCAA criticizing the transfer rule after it was used to temporarily prevent Walker and Reid from playing this year. He claims that because coaches can move without having to sitr out, then the students-athletes should follow the same guidance.

“College sports are changing rapidly, but one thing remains the same: protecting student athletes has to be the top priority,” Stein said in a statement. “This rule has been applied inconsistently and hampers college athletes from freely making decisions about where they go to school. The NCAA has long claimed that the transfer rule is necessary to give students time to acclimate, but that justification doesn’t make sense for student-athletes who are in good academic standing. Coaches come and go as is best for their careers and families – students should enjoy that same freedom.”

Efton Reid shoots over Auburn’s Walker Kessler while at LSU in a game Dec. 29, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The case has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia in conjunction with attorneys general from Ohio, West Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee and New York. The attorneys general are seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.

Walker, a Charlotte native, was initially deemed ineligible to play this season for the Tar Heels because he had transferred twice among Division 1 schools, recently coming from Kent State. In September, Stein wrote to the NCAA alleging that its decision to bar Walker from playing for UNC was wrong as a matter of common sense and likely unlawful under federal and state antitrust laws.

The NCAA reversed its decision in October and Walker was allowed to play.

Earlier this week, Stein urged it to reconsider Reid’s eligibility to play Wake Forest University after he transferred from Gonzaga to help care for his mother. The NCAA reversed its decision on Tuesday, and Reid, a native of Richmond, Virginia, will now be able to play this season for the Demon Deacons.

Student-athletes who are seeking to transfer with remaining eligibility after graduating with an undergraduate degree also may do so without penalty.

Prior to this school year, the NCAA loosened its transfer restrictions taking into account the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. That, along with Name, Image and Likeness launching in 2021, has created a wave of transfers across many sports.