CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Will Healy has been fired as the Charlotte football coach after a dismal 1-7 start to the season, sources confirmed on Sunday.

The team is 1-7, with the latest 34-15 loss at home on homecoming to FIU (3-4) clearly sealing Healy’s fate. Pete Rossomando has been named the interim head coach.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Healy compiled an overall record of 14-19 in four seasons and at the time of his hiring was the second youngest head coach in Division I college football. He previously served as head coach at Austin Peay.

Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football coach, according to sources.



Pete Rossomando will be named the interim head coach. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) October 23, 2022

The 49ers were 5-7 in 2021 and 2-4 during a pandemic-stricken 2020 season. Healy is credited with the first winning season in team history and with taking the program to its first-ever bowl game.

It has been a rough year for Queen City sports fans. The Niners join the Hornets, Panthers, Charlotte Knights, and Charlotte FC as teams that have all made changes at the top position.