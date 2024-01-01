TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei kicked off the new year by announcing that he’s coming back to the ACC to play for Florida State.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback made the announcement on social media Monday, with a photo of him in an FSU uniform and a “Let’s get to work” caption.

Uiagalelei spent three years at Clemson, two of those as the starter, and was benched in the 2022 ACC Championship game against UNC. The California native then spent the 2023 season at Oregon State where he led the Beavers to an 8-4 record while scoring 27 touchdowns.

With former Seminoles QB Jordan Travis heading to the NFL, Uiagalelei will be front-runner to become the starter once he arrives in Tallahassee. He has one year of eligibility remaining.